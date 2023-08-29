Dr. Daniel Rychlik Expands Patient-Centered Fertility Care with Acquisition of Oma Fertility Santa Barbara

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara Aug 8, 2023 — In a significant development for the local medical community, Dr. Daniel Rychlik, renowned fertility specialist, has personally acquired Oma Fertility Santa Barbara, to continue to enhance his patient-centered care and exceptional results in the field of reproductive health. Dr. Rychlik, along with his wife, Dr. Melissa Drake, a respected OB/GYN in the town, brings a unique combination of expertise to create families and fulfill the dreams of hopeful parents.

Although 5 of Oma’s nationwide clinics were acquired by a corporate entity, Dr Rychlik felt it important that his Santa Barbara clinic maintain a patient-centric approach without being gobbled up by another corporate entity. Too many medical clinics have been bought up by large corporations, lessening their ability to treat patients with personalized care. “I have been able to create a real gem in Santa Barbara. With the team I have assembled, we are able to provide the Central Coast with world-class fertility care. My wife and I have made Santa Barbara our home and continue to want to bring our special kind of care to help couples build their families. I am committed to continue that goal with my team under our new name: Empower Fertility.”

Dr. Rychlik, a distinguished fertility specialist with an impressive track record, is known for his patient-centric approach and cutting-edge techniques. “Our goal is to empower individuals and couples with the knowledge and support they need to navigate their fertility journey,” said Dr. Rychlik. “We understand the emotional and physical complexities that come with fertility struggles, and we are committed to tailoring our treatments to meet the unique needs of each patient.”

Empower Fertility Care’s mission aligns perfectly with the philosophy of Dr. Rychlik, making this acquisition a natural progression in his commitment to helping families grow. The practice will continue to offer a wide range of services, including advanced fertility treatments, assisted reproductive technologies, and individualized care plans.

Southern California and Central Coast residents who have been struggling with fertility challenges can now find renewed hope and a dedicated team of experts at Empower Fertility Care. The acquisition marks an exciting chapter in creating excellent healthcare in Santa Barbara, signaling a future filled with success stories, fulfilled dreams, and stronger families.

