Santa Barbara Unified Celebrates Students Awarded with Academic Honors from College Board National Recognition Programs 

SMHS Honors Students
By SBUSD
Wed Aug 30, 2023 | 12:15pm

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

 

Santa Barbara, CA– Students at Dos Pueblos, San Marcos, and Santa Barbara High Schools earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These programs celebrate students’ hard work in high school and showcase their strong academic performance. The academic honors for rural area, Black, Indigenous, and/or Latino students are an opportunity for students to share their strong academic achievements with colleges and scholarship programs that are seeking to recruit diverse talent.

To see the students honored, click here.

Photos
Click here for photos of the students who earned the honors at all three high schools.

  • DPHS Honors Students
  • SBHS Honors Students
Thu Aug 31, 2023 | 00:57am
https://www.independent.com/2023/08/30/santa-barbara-unified-celebrates-students-awarded-with-academic-honors-from-college-board-national-recognition-programs/

