City Of Lompoc Planning Commission Adoption Hearing To Be Held For The 6th Cycle (2023-2031) Draft General Plan Housing Element Update

LOMPOC, CA, August 30, 2023 – The City of Lompoc Planning Commission will consider recommendations to the Lompoc City Council at its regularly scheduled public hearing on September 13, 2023, regarding adoption of the 2030 General Plan Housing Element Update.

The City of Lompoc presented its draft housing element to the State of California Department of Housing and Community Development (State HCD) for review on May 11, 2023. The City of Lompoc Planning Commission will review HCD’s comments received on August 9, 2023 from the state’s 90-day review period and make recommendations to the City Council.

The Draft 2023-2031 Housing Element Update must accommodate 2,248 new housing units within the City of Lompoc between the years of 2023 and 2031. The plan also includes city policies and programs for the development, rehabilitation, and preservation of housing units, and properties being considered for a rezone to meet the required number of housing units.



The Draft 2030 General Plan Housing Element Update can be viewed online at: https://envisionlompoc.com/