Ensemble Theatre Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary at The New Vic

On August 20, the Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) hosted a nostalgic and entertaining evening to celebrate its 10th anniversary at the New Vic Theatre. The event raised $265,000 for ETC’s performances and education programs.

More than 150 guests came out, undeterred by the tropical storm forecast, the rain, and the earthquake to enjoy a performance at the theater followed by dinner at the Santa Barbara Club. Acknowledging the unpleasant weather, Executive Director Scott DeVine welcomed and thanked patrons, declaring, “Nothing can stop theater.”

Outgoing Board President Simon Williams related how live theater, in the country as a whole, is “in quite a perilous state.” He noted that while many theaters have had to close down or really limit their season, ETC has not, with a full season lined up again for 2023-24.

Williams shared that while ETC’s situation is not anywhere close to “a bunch of financial roses,” it is on firmer terrain than many other companies of similar size in the U.S., thanks to its supporters, many of whom were in attendance, and to whom he expressed much gratitude.

DeVine bid guests raise their glasses of champagne for the anniversary toast. “Today, we gather to celebrate a decade of creativity, passion, and the magic of storytelling at The New Vic…. For 44 seasons, Ensemble Theatre Company has stood as a beacon of artistic expression, captivating audiences with its riveting performances, awe-inspiring productions, and unwavering commitment to the craft of theater. From the moment the curtain first rose at Trinity Episcopal Church, this company has celebrated the human spirit while always striving to entertain, provoke thought, ignite imaginations, and encourage conversation.”

Williams thanked the thousands of community members who made the theater a reality, with a special shout out to the Luria family, and to the artists and audiences.

Guests became nostalgic as photos of the early days were projected onto a big screen, showing the renovation of the Victoria Hall Theater and including photos of some of the same guests in hard hats looking on.

With humor and insight, hosts Joe Spano and Jenny Sullivan reflected on the seasons and introduced a song from each, with performances by Morganfield Burnett, Miriam Dance, Hunter Hawkins, Jonathan McEuen, and Shawn Thies to the accompaniment of a four-piece band.

The festivities then moved a couple of blocks to the Santa Barbara Club, where guests enjoyed a leisurely cocktail hour and a delectable three-course meal.

In an interview, DeVine noted the challenge, in the midst of rising costs, of getting audiences back to pre-pandemic levels, but he also expressed much gratitude to the donors who have stepped up during this time. Fundraising is critical for ETC’s performances and its education programs, with individual donations comprising 42 percent of the theatre’s overall revenue.

As for the upcoming season, Williams related that he “was struck by the truths that each of the five plays will present to our audience,” and hopes that the plays provoke conversation and ignite the imagination of those who attend.

After nearly 17 years with ETC, first as Executive Artistic Director, then Artistic Director, Jonathan Fox stepped down in June. Presently, DeVine is overseeing both the artistic and administrative sides of the theater. Former Director of Education Brian McDonald has been promoted to Artistic Associate/Director of Education and will be directing the season’s first production, The Thanksgiving Play. Prior to joining ETC in 2018, MacDonald worked at Rubicon Theatre Company for 15 years, serving as Director of Education and Production Manager.

ETC’s education programming will be expanded this season, with more info available soon. At this point, what have been disclosed are a couple of matinee performances this season for S.B. County Public School high school kids, with the costs of tickets and transportation fully underwritten. ETC will provide students with study guides, a pre-show workshop, and a post-performance talk with the cast. Check the website this fall for info on the new programs.

In an interview, McDonald shared his enthusiasm for The Thanksgiving Play, which “presents an exciting opportunity to blend extreme humor with timely, thought-provoking social commentary.” With four extremely gifted actors and ETC’s visionary design team, McDonald related, “We will create a production that not only entertains, but also prompts meaningful conversations about the complexities of our cultural landscape.”

A free Season Preview Party on September 7 provides a fun way to learn about the upcoming season. Reservations can be made on the website (http://etcsb.org). Subscriptions for the season, starting at $190, can also be reserved online.

Executive Director Scott DeVine, Event Performer Hunter Hawkins, and Board President Simon Williams



Lead event sponsors Dan and Meg Burnham | Gail Arnold



Event Co-Chair Helene Segal with Boardmember and Event Co-Chair George Konstantinow | Gail Arnold



Bob Johnson and Boardmember Lisa Reich | Gail Arnold

