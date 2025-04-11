Changes to Santa Barbara Bus Operations Ahead: New Line Hours, On-Demand Services, and Contactless Pay

To mobilize more busy rush-hour riders from Goleta, the Santa Barbara’s bus company proposes minimal changes to bus line 24x (UCSB Express), part of a discussion to be held during four meetings that also include a new on-demand microtransit service and the Tap2Ride payment system.

Among the Metropolitan Transit District (MTD) plans is the addition to the UCSB Express line 24x of an inbound trip toward downtown Santa Barbara on weekdays during peak hours. Proposed changes would take effect August 18, 2025. New operations would start at Storke and Hollister around 4:56 p.m., depart from UCSB North Hall stop at approximately 5:10 p.m., and arrive at the Chapala Street Transit Center by 5:34 p.m. Since the COVID-19 pandemic reduced line 24x operations, MTD’s goal is to start accommodating more rush-hour passengers again, specifically those coming from UCSB.

At the meetings and through digital surveys, MTD seeks riders’ feedback on whether they would use a planned on-demand bus service called The Wave. The service would offer flat-rate rides, allowing riders to input their start and end destinations, much as Uber and Lyft operate. A one-year pilot program would begin this spring in the Goleta and Isla Vista area.

MTD recently launched “Tap2Ride,” a contactless payment system on its buses, and is looking for feedback on community usage. “Tap2Ride” also allows riders to take advantage of fare capping. This means that the rider’s monthly spending will automatically be capped at the cost of a 30-day bus pass.

The next in-person meeting takes place at Santa Barbara’s Faulkner Gallery on Tuesday, April 15, 6 p.m., 40 East Anapamu Street. On Wednesday April 23, the Carpinteria Library hosts the next meeting, 6 p.m., 5141 Carpinteria Avenue. A virtual meeting takes place on Monday, April 21, at noon. An additional presentation will be given at the Tuesday, April 22, Isla Vista Community Service District Board of Directors meeting, which begins at 6 p.m.