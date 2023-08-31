Heather Grace Skincare Rallies Behind Maui in Wake of Tragedy: A Beacon of Hope and Support 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Ynez, CA – In the wake of the recent tragic events that have befallen the island of Maui, Heather Grace Skincare has announced a generous initiative to aid the recovery efforts. The renowned skincare brand will be donating 20% of its September 2023 sales to the Maui Rescue Mission, a leading non-profit committed to the welfare and betterment of the island community.

Heather Grace, the founder, and Managing Member of Heather Grace Skincare expressed her deep concern and solidarity with the people of Maui, “I have always believed in the power of community and standing together during tough times. In this time of need, I want to give back to the island that has given so much beauty to the world.”

The Maui Rescue Mission, which efforts on the island to help the homeless population find their way off the streets and learn to become independent and employed, expressed their gratitude for the support. Scott Hanson, Executive Director for the mission stated, ” Indeed, as devastating as these events have proven to be, long-term challenges are only just beginning.” As our executive director, Scott Hansen, says, “We absolutely need to be prepared for what may be coming very soon.” The rescue mission is working on a 3-phase campaign called “3R Campaign” – Relief / Recovery / Rebuilding, where any funds raised will go towards relief, recovery, and rebuilding Maui.

How to Contribute:

Customers and supporters looking to make a difference can shop the Heather Grace Skincare range. 20% of sales will automatically be directed towards the Maui Rescue Mission. Shop heathergraceskincare.com

Heather Grace Skincare urges other businesses and individuals to find ways to support the recovery initiatives, whether it’s through donations, volunteering, or spreading awareness about the cause.

About Heather Grace Skincare:

Heather Grace Skincare is a luxury skincare brand committed to delivering premium quality products that blend nature and science. Founded by Heather Grace, the brand believes in a holistic approach to beauty and well-being, inspired by nature’s purest ingredients.

________________________________________

Heather Grace Skincare stands with the people of Maui and encourages global solidarity and assistance in these trying times.