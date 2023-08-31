How to Embrace Your Barbiecore

With the Barbie movie breaking box office records, it seems like Barbie and her signature pink palette are everywhere. Pink is having a major moment but it’s not just the movie’s influence. Earlier this year Benjamin Moore’s Color of the Year was Raspberry Blush and Pantone’s Viva Magenta while vibrant, bright, and expressive colors seem to dominate fashion this year.

Like it or not, Barbie’s influence on the fashion and home decorating worlds is here. In fact, searches for “Barbiecore” have increased by 488% on Pinterest since the end of March and hashtags for #PinkDecor have increased by 85% on TikTok since mid-June.

Credit: istock photos

“Barbiecore,” as the trend has been dubbed, brings together soft pastels with bright neon colors and sparkly metallic touches to create a vivacious and bubbly style. The color palette ranges from bubblegum pink, electric blue, and lime green to blush pink, rose gold, and sunny yellow. Add some fun, whimsical textures and you’ve got the basics of Barbiecore covered.

However, it’s more than just bright color, shiny furniture, and glitter. Barbiecore — at its core — is about embracing confidence and boldness. Ultimately, it’s about self-expression and radiating positivity in a way that is unapologetically feminine as Barbie herself.

If hot pink isn’t for you, that’s okay. Here are some ways to embrace your inner child and add some Barbiecore joy to your dream home.

Add blush and rose gold.

If you tend towards a more neutral palette in your home, adding soft blush tones or dusty rose may feel overwhelming, but these hues actually pair really well with wood, blacks, and cream colors. On the other hand, if you’re ready to truly embrace the Barbiecore palette, try incorporating pink furniture or painting your kitchen cabinets pink for maximum Barbie effect.

Bring in plush textures.

Part of the Barbiecore magic is the ability to mix shiny metallics and plastics with plush materials and textures, so think about adding fuzzy and soft items to your space. Plush towels, faux fur throw blankets, or a luscious bathmat are inexpensive ways to instantly add a bit of the Barbie magic.

Credit: istock photos

Think shine (or shiny materials).

While I’m not a fan of plastic, Barbiecore is all about shiny materials and finishes, such as these rose gold bathroom wall sconces. Or consider incorporating higher-quality shiny materials to use for backsplashes, such as glossy porcelain tile, which can give that flawless, sparkling Barbie vibe.

Add pink décor.

One way to add a nod to Barbie is by adding pops of pink in pillows, vases, artwork, or other smaller decorative items. I find this is the easiest way to change up the look of a room without committing to expensive furniture purchases.

Embrace the whimsical.

Infusing your home with playful vibes is what it’s all about, so consider adding some vintage pink accessories like colorful frames, animal prints, or a touch of kitsch to bring this energetic aesthetic into your home.

I’d love to see photos of your Barbiecore decor! Tag me on social media @vacayrentaldesign.

Christine S. Cowles is the owner of Vacation Rental Design, an interior design company specializing in short-term rental properties. She is a certified Short-Term Rental Stylist™, member of Real Estate Staging Association, and a proud WEV graduate. She can be reached at hello@vacayrentaldesign.com.