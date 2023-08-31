INTERNATIONAL OVERDOSE AWARENESS DAY EVENT AT THE SANTA BARBARA COURTHOUSE SUNKEN GARDENS

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Families ACT, in partnership with the Department of Behavioral Wellness, is proud to host an event in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day. The event will take place tomorrow, Thursday, August 31 at 5:30 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens.

Volunteers are needed for the event. Gift cards will be provided by FamiliesACT for any volunteers able to help in any capacity during the event hours. For questions, please reach out to Familiesact@gmail.com or call 805-637-1339.

International Overdose Awareness Day is observed worldwide on August 31, and serves as a reminder of the devastating toll of drug overdose. It is a day dedicated to fostering awareness, breaking down the stigma surrounding substance abuse, and promoting empathy and understanding for individuals grappling with addiction.

Tomorrow’s event includes speakers, resource information an will conclude with a procession down part of State Street, followed by a vigil bac at the courthouse, where participants will collectively honor and remember those lost to overdose.

We extend a heartfelt invitation to the community to join us on August 31 at 5:30 p.m. at the Courthouse Sunken Gardens.

The Behavioral Wellness 24/7 Access and Referral line can be reached at 1-888-868-1649.