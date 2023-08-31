Lompoc House Catches Fire with Eight Inside Late Wednesday Night

They say nothing good ever happens after 10 p.m., and that was the case late Wednesday night in Lompoc when a two-story single-family home with eight people inside caught fire, according to a statement released Thursday afternoon by Battalion Chief Kevin Shay.

At 10:23 p.m. on August 30, Lompoc Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Fire, and Vandenberg Space Force Base Fire Department responded to multiple calls of a structure fire in the 400 block of Hawthorne Street on Lompoc’s south side. According to Shay, the “crews were met with heavy fire conditions” and took quick action to control and extinguish the fire, limiting the fire damage to the home’s second floor.

All inside managed to safely exit the house without injury. An investigation is underway to determine the cause and origin of the fire.