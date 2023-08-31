The Dos Pueblos Alumni Association is proud to announce the second class of inductees into the Dos Pueblos Hall of Fame

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The inductees are:

John Duerr – Dos Pueblos Staff – was a kind, calm, gracious and good-humored man, Duerr served as DP’s first Dean of Activities from 1969 to 1980. He spent a total of 32 years in Santa Barbara teaching at La Cumbre JHS, Santa Barbara High, and San Marcos before coming to DP. He guided, mentored, encouraged and supported hundreds of students individually and enriched the lives of thousands more in the process. At DP, he was advisor to the ASB, numerous Senior Classes and technical advisor for many theatrical productions. He helped shape the Charger culture from very early on, and he had an extremely positive influence on the entire student body throughout his tenure. John Duerr passed away in May 1990.



– Alumni Class of 1975 – After graduating from Dos Pueblos, Gardiner attended Stanford University, where she earned a degree in Economics and was a member of the Track and Cross Country teams. She went on to graduate from Stanford Law School. She practiced law in Los Angeles and taught in the Writing Program at UCSB.

Meg Gardiner is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of sixteen novels. Her thrillers have won the Edgar Award and been summer reading picks by The Today Show and O, the Oprah magazine. Called “Hitchcockian” (USA Today) and “nail biting and moving” (Guardian), her books have been translated into more than 20 languages.



Dick Mires – Dos Pueblos Staff – was part of the original group of teachers hired for Dos Pueblos High School in 1966. He coached football, basketball and track at all levels throughout his tenure. Starting in 1972 Dire Mires became DP Athletic Director serving the sports community for eight years. His enthusiasm for DP athletics continued as his children and granddaughters all played sports at Dos Pueblos. Mires dedication to sports showed itself as he also served on the board of the SB Athletic Round Table and worked for the Los Angeles Olympic committee as a venue director. Even to this day you can find Dick Mires at many Dos Pueblos athletic events with a smile on his face supporting the student athletes.

James Odoms – Alumni Class of 1975 – High school football player earning honors as a Shiriner All Star selection and Boys Club All Star selection. He went on to be a four year letterman and team captain at North Texas State. With a bachelor of science in 1978 he continued to give to his community as an educator and coach in Texas. His commitment to community did not end there he also was a volunteer firefighter, a food bank volunteer and volunteered for Special Olympics for 30 years.



Formed in 2015, the Dos Pueblos Hall of Fame is sponsored by the Dos Pueblos Foundation. The inaugural Hall of Fame class was inducted in 2016 during the school’s 50th anniversary celebration.

This year’s inductees will be honored during the Dos Pueblos football game vs. Channel Islands on Friday, September 29; the induction ceremony and luncheon will take place at Glen Annie Golf Course on Saturday, September 30. Tickets to the event are $40 and can be purchased at https://www.dphsfoundation.org

HS 2023 Hall of Fame Celebration

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Glen Annie Golf Course

11:30am to 3:00pm

Lunch served at noon

Ticket $40.00 each

Buy tickets HERE.

Last day to buy tickets is Friday, September 22, 2023.

For more information about the event contact: Rhonda McGaughey at: rmcgaughey83@gmail.com