Charlie, Chauncey, Fiona, Bluey and Punkin

Charlie

Charlie is a sweet 4 year old pup, who enjoys the company of both people and other animals. He is about 72 lbs., and believed to be mixed with Australian Cattle dog and American Staffordshire Terrier. Come visit Charlie today and see if he’s right for you!

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Charlie and other dogs for adoption. For adoption inquiries call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.



Punkin, Chauncey, Fiona, Bluey

Meet our ADORABLE Husky/Shepherd mix puppies! Their Mom was saved from the Apple Valley shelter, and they were born safely with their foster home. These guys are all 8 weeks old as of 8/26, they have been dewormed, had their first set of vaccinations, AND are microchipped!

To schedule a Meet and Greet with a puppy, please contact Kennels 2 Couches at (805) 450-1010 or info@kennels2couches.org.

Kennels2Couches is a local to Santa Barbara 501c3 Non-Profit specializing in taking large breed dogs from High Kill shelters to give them a chance at life. To see about other adoptable dogs, or to become one of our MUCH needed loving fosters and continue the mission, please contact Kennels2Couches at (805) 450-1010, or info@kennels2couches.org.