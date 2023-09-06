Man Pronounced Dead at Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf

A man found unresponsive in a bathroom at the foot of Stearns Wharf, a popular tourist destination in Santa Barbara, on Wednesday and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The individual’s name has not yet been released.

The medical emergency call went out around noon from an unknown source. Officers with the Santa Barbara Police Department arrived to the scene, as well as City Fire, Harbor Patrol, and AMR personnel. Rescue breathing and CPR were tried, and Narcan was attempted, all to no avail.

The body was taken to the Coroner’s Bureau while next-of-kin are being notified. Foul play is not suspected.