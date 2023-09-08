26TH ANNUAL CHUMASH INTERTRIBAL POWWOW TO BE HELD SEPT. 30, OCT. 1 IN SANTA YNEZ

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA YNEZ, CA — September 7, 2023 — Dancing, singing and drumming will be on display as Native American tribes from throughout North America celebrate their heritage during the 26th annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow in Santa Ynez. The two-day gathering will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1 at the corner of Meadowvale Road and Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. Admission is $5 and parking is free.

This year’s theme is “We Honor the Children.” To mark the start of the powwow each day, there will be a gourd dance at noon, followed by a grand entry at 1 p.m. This is the second year the tribe has hosted the annual event in Santa Ynez after over two decades of holding the powwow at Live Oak Camp in Santa Barbara.

Chumash Pow Wow | Credit: Courtesy

“Our tribe is proud to host this popular event, which is an opportunity for tribes to come together and celebrate our Native American heritage,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “We have thousands of visitors to our powwow each year who enjoy the experience while they learn more about our culture and traditions.”

The Chumash Intertribal Powwow draws hundreds of members of tribal nations from throughout the U.S. and Canada to participate in dancing and drumming competitions. Dancing categories range in age from young children to 70 years and older. Dance styles include traditional, straight, fancy, grass, jingle dress, buckskin, cloth and chicken. Participants will compete for more than $120,000 in cash prizes. The event will also feature informational booths and vendors selling traditional native food, regalia and arts and crafts.

The powwow is an annual effort of a committee of Chumash tribal volunteers who plan, organize and operate the two-day event. The committee’s goal is to provide the community with educational and cultural experiences, focusing on Native American music, arts and customs while promoting Native American self-reliance and pride.

The Chumash Intertribal Powwow is a zero-waste event. Guests are encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottles and support the event’s green vendors by disposing of trash and recyclables in the proper receptacle bins.

For more information on the powwow, call 805-688-7997 or visit www.chumash.gov/powwow.

The Santa Ynez Indian Reservation is located in Santa Barbara County and was established and officially recognized by the federal government on December 27, 1901. Today, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians remains the only federally recognized Chumash tribe in the nation. The tribe is a self-governing sovereign nation and follows the laws set forth in its tribal constitution.