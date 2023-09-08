GLOBALLY 27.6 MILLION PEOPLE ARE VICTIMS OF HUMAN TRAFFICKING

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, September 5, 2023 – In January 2023, the U.S. Department of State reported 27.6 million people were victims of human trafficking worldwide. Some 23% were in situations of forced commercial sexual exploitation. Sadly, half of them were children. Since 1991, PACT (Protect All Children from Trafficking), formerly ECPAT-USA, has been working to protect every child’s right to grow up free from sexual exploitation and trafficking. PACT’s vision is to build a world in which no child is bought, sold, or used for sex.

On June 13, 2023, PACT hosted its annual Freedom Awards Benefit at the Prince George Ballroom in New York City. The evening honored those advancing human rights around the globe. PACT shared its mission, programs, and educational initiatives. The event brought together sponsors, supporters, donors, and individuals who share the same passion for addressing one of the most heinous crimes against children.

PACT Freedom Award honorees for 2023 include the following:

Marcellus W. Osceola Jr., Chairman of the Seminole Tribe of Florida

Mariann Billie, Councilwoman of the Seminole Tribe of Florida

James Dold, Founder & CEO, Human Rights for Kids (HRFK), Washington, D.C.

Brentwood Union Free School District, Long Island, New York

Barbara “Bobbie” Rubin, Board Member Emerita, PACT, New York

Congratulations to all of the honorees for their exceptional contributions as well as their tireless efforts protecting children and creating brighter futures! One of the 2023 Freedom Award recipients lives in Santa Barbara; she is Barbara Rubin. Her background includes volunteer work with Presbyterian Women USA, Girl Scouts USA, and other nonprofits. This is in addition to her foundation work focusing on the needs of women and children. In the 1990s, Rubin became a primary initiator of the movement to protect women and also children from sexual exploitation. According to Carol Smolenski, co-founder and former CEO of ECPAT-USA (now PACT), Rubin played a crucial role in the organization’s development. In presenting her friend the PACT Freedom Award, Smolenski shared: “Among the early supporters, I can honestly say none was more committed than Bobbie Rubin. You will never meet someone kinder, more gracious, or more generous. I love Bobbie Rubin.”

Mary Padden-Rubin (left), granddaughter of Barbara Rubin (right), congratulating her grandmother | Credit: Michael Padden-Rubin

Founded in 1991, PACT, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was the first U.S. organization to focus on the commercial sexual exploitation of children. PACT is a member of ECPAT International, a network of organizations in over 100 countries working together to end the sexual exploitation of children. In 2023, ECPAT-USA changed its name to PACT and renewed its commitment to Protect All Children from Trafficking. For information or to make a donation, please visitWeArePACT.org. Thank you.