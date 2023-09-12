Santa Barbara Public Library to Host State Street Job Fair on September 27

SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 8, 2023

The Santa Barbara Public Library invites job seekers to the State Street Job Fair on Wednesday, September 27, from 3 to 5 p.m. This event offers an excellent opportunity to connect with over 100 employers actively seeking committed, hardworking, and enthusiastic individuals to fill immediate openings in various organizations and industries throughout the Santa Barbara area.

The job fair will be located on the 700 and 800 blocks of State Street, between Ortega and Canon Perdido Streets.

During the event, participants can enjoy complimentary food and drinks on a first-come, first-served basis and have a chance to win a $25 gas card.

To further enhance your job search experience, the Library and participating agencies are offering informative workshops leading up to the event. Topics covered in these workshops will include interview preparations, resume creation, job research, job fair readiness, and cover letter best practices. These workshops are designed to aid individuals seeking employment by enhancing their résumé writing skills and getting the most out of attending a job fair.

The English workshops will take place at the Faulkner East Gallery of the Central Library, located at 40 E. Anapamu Street. The “Resume Writing Workshop” is scheduled for Tuesday, September 19, and the “Top Tips for Job Fair Success” will follow on Wednesday, September 20. Both workshops will run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For Spanish-speaking participants, the workshops will be hosted at the Eastside Library, situated at 1102 E. Montecito Street. The “Resume Writing Workshop” is slated for Thursday, September 21, while the “Top Tips for Job Fair Success” will occur on Friday, September 22. Both of these workshops will also run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

To secure your spot at the State Street Job Fair, we encourage job seekers to register on the Library’s event calendar.

The State Street Job Fair is organized by the Library, in collaboration with Workforce Development Board of Santa Barbara County, Downtown Santa Barbara, Visit Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, America’s Job Center of California, and Santa Barbara City College. This event is supported by grant funding provided by the Santa Barbara Foundation.

Visit the Library online at SBPLibrary.org for information about programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.