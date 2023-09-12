Thank you for your article “Coalition for Responsible Cannabis Files Lawsuit Against Stinkiest Central Coast Growers.” It was informative and made a lot of sense. And bravo to the above nonprofit for encouraging cannabis businesses to be accountable and neighbor friendly.

What did I learn from the article? I learned the lawsuit was not about money. Its aim was to push or encourage cannabis growers to use carbon scrubber filtration systems instead of just masking the foul odor. It was a push to get growers to set up a permanent scrubber filtration system. This system is effective, but chemical masking is not.

I drive on Casitas Pass road every day to go home. And I do smell the cannabis odor. Don’t we deserve to live in an area that is free from the cannabis odor? Are our officials and politicians doing enough to control and solve the cannabis problem?

Hopefully, this article will wake people, officials, and politicians up. We deserve better.