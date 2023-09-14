Chaka, Basil and Mac Daddy

Chaka

Are you looking for a friendly, mature, and well-behaved cat? If so, look no further; I’m your girl! My name is Chaka, and I am thirteen years young. I’m the kind of girl who enjoys the simple things in life: being brushed, napping in a cozy spot, and eating yummy treats. Do you think we might get along? I would love to meet you! You can visit me at Santa Barbara Humane’s Santa Barbara campus. They are open for walk-in adoptions from 12-4:30 PM every day but Wednesdays.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.

Basil

Basil is a young American breed male guinea pig. He has a sleek coat of white and gray with some soft tan coloring. Basil has lots of youthful energy and enthusiasm for life. He is active, intelligent and always wants to know what’s going on and what everyone around him is up to. He also dearly loves his fresh greens with a chunk of carrot on top! He is ready to go home with you and brighten your day!

Mac Daddy

This size-small rabbit is a dwarf mix suitable for any size home. He has just a little of the dwarf breed’s “rabbitude” but will also melt for extended pets and give you some bunny purrs. The way to Mac Daddy’s heart is through his love of greens, carrot, and treats (but not too many!) and of course lots of fresh hay. Mac would be a loving and entertaining single house-rabbit but is also open to bonding with another bunny. He is ready and waiting for his new home and family!

BUNS currently has the largest selection of guinea pigs and bunnies in the tri-counties! All BUNS rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped. Come meet them at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, M-F from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Go to www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.