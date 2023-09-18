Mystic Whaler and Central Coast Ocean Adventures Foundation Return to Santa Barbara Harbor and Maritime Museum in October

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Oxnard, CA – Mystic Whaler, the educational schooner of Central Coast Ocean Adventures Foundation (CCOAF), will be returning to Santa Barbara Harbor on October 3 for a month of experiential educational programming.

Local students will be “Sailing Through Time” in a new and exclusive educational program developed by CCOAF for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. The 5-hour program will take students from the present into the past. Using skills such as math, science, and technology as well as teamwork, determination, and problem-solving, students will be presented with a series of challenges from raising sail to navigation. This program is designed to not only instill a connection of empathy and understanding with our past but to encourage pride in hard work well done and inspire ambitions in personal education and growth.

While in Santa Barbara Central Coast Ocean Adventures Foundation and the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum estimate approximately 600 students will have the opportunity to experience a sail through time.

“Outdoor experiential education programs have been shown to improve a student’s academic progress, invigorate civic engagement, elevate environmental awareness, and promote healthier lifestyles,” says CCOAF Executive Director/Mystic Whaler Captain Christine Healy. “Mystic Whaler offers a unique and inspirational platform that can truly provide our young people with long-lasting personal and academic benefits. We are so happy to bring Mystic Whaler to Santa Barbara again!”

Mystic Whaler will be in Santa Barbara Harbor from October 3 through October 26.

About Central Coast Ocean Adventures Foundation (CCOAF): Founded in 2021, the Mission of CCOAF is to utilize adventure through sailing and the sea to promote STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) comprehension, environmental stewardship, teamwork, self-confidence, and nautical skills for the communities of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties with a special focus on youth. CCOAF offers year-round educational programming aboard its 110-foot schooner Mystic Whaler to schools, community-based organizations, and the public.

About the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM): SBMM’s Mission is to interpret the rich and diverse maritime history of the Santa Barbara Channel. SBMM provides hands-on learning opportunities for all ages to delve into that history. Through interactive learning opportunities, SBMM hopes to instill a love and respect for the Santa Barbara Channel, for the people who make their living on its waters, for those who enjoy its recreational activities and for the abundant marine life that calls these waters home.