Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics Second Annual Voter Registration Drive

September 7th, 2023, Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (SBNC) will hold its 2nd annual Voter Registration Drive to celebrate National Voter Registration Day, Tuesday, September 19, 2023. In keeping with SBNC’s vision of Healthy People Healthy Communities, we are proud to partner with the nonpartisan organization Vot-ER and National Association of Health Centers to offer this service to our staff, patients, and the neighborhoods we serve. Through Vot-ER’s tools and training, health care professionals can promote civic engagement in healthcare spaces, to get to a more inclusive democracy that can lead to healthier communities across the United States.

SBNC believes that a person’s right to vote and access to the ballot plays a key role in their overall health. This Voter Registration Drive will take place at 5 clinic locations:

Eastside Medical Clinic: 915 N. Milpas Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93103

Westside Clinic: 628 W. Micheltorena Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Isla Vista Clinic: 970 Embarcadero Del Mar, Isla Vista, CA 93117

Goleta Clinic: 5580 Calle Real, Goleta, CA 93111

SBNC Bridge Clinic: 2320 Bath Street, Suite 201, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

SBNC volunteers will be ready to help register eligible 18y and older patients and other members of the community. In California 16 and 17y old’s can pre-register.

Registration will be contact-free using our badges and a QR code – all that is required is the patient’s phone. The badge scans directly to the website: www.TurboVote.org, an online tool that can guide through the voter registration process. Patients can also check their registration status or change name and address. The process takes less than 3 minutes.

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics is a non-profit healthcare organization providing high quality, comprehensive, affordable healthcare to all people, regardless of their ability to pay, in an environment that fosters respect, compassion and dignity. www.sbclinics.org.