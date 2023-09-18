The Dyslexia Project Hosts Community Events for Dyslexia Awareness Months

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Dyslexia Affects 1 in 5: The Source of Great Successes and Avoidable Struggles



Join Cheri Rae and Monie de Wit of The Dyslexia Project to learn more about this intriguing difference in the brain that typically manifests in reading struggles and outside-the-box thinking; difficulty in spelling and great vocabulary; challenges in writing and inspired storytelling. Learn to separate the myths from reality, the teaching approaches that work, and celebrate the positive aspects of dyslexia in our series of events- and beyond.



SCHEDULE OF EVENTS



First Thursday October 5: The Art of Advocacy, Dyslexia Resource Center Open House

Be inspired, educated, and moved by innovative Dyslexia Assemblage Art, our 1 in 5

Photographic Series as well as our extensive resources addressing dyslexia. 6-7:30 p.m.



Saturday October 7: The Art of Advocacy, Dyslexia Resource Center Open House

If you can’t make it to First Thursday, join us for a repeat event on Saturday afternoon. 1-3 p.m

Thursday October 12: Welcome to DyslexiaLand

What parents, educators and community members need to know about dyslexia. How to support

strengths and address challenges in the classroom and beyond.

6-7:30 RSVP TheDyslexiaProject@gmail.com



Thursday October 19: Dyslexia Success: Adults with Dyslexia Panel Discussion

Hear directly from an architect, an educator and a photographer -all successful adults with

dyslexia who candidly share their stories of growing up, going to college, and managing in the

workplace. 6-7:30 RSVP TheDyslexiaProject@gmail.com



Thursday October 25: Dyslexia Awareness all Year Long: Conversation, Support, Information

Let’s discuss how The Dyslexia Project can assist and support local needs regarding dyslexia in

the everyday life of our community, including students, parents and educators.

6-7:30 RSVP: TheDyslexiaProject@gmail.com

Location: Dyslexia Resource Center / Monie Photography studio

the 624 Olive Street (Between Cota and Ortega) dYSLEXIA (805) 963-7037 / A501 (c) (3) Nonprofit

D ROJECT TheDyslexiaProject@gmail.com /DyslexiaProject.com