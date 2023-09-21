Mini-Monument

Couple of weeks ago you ran a story about a fella who rescued a small concrete obelisk (picture a 4-foot version of the Washington monument) that was being tossed out. He correctly identified it as a post for an old mailbox.

Should anyone wish to see one of these still standing, drive over to where Bath hits Quinto. There it is on the corner. It has a couple of patches on it, and you can still see the year 1935 (I think) cast into it near the top. It used to have a small letterbox mounted to the top (in the mid ’50s, anyway) and was our neighborhood mailbox.

Quite a nice, simple design. Clean and elegant. Nice ’30s look. I like the look of the post *without* the letterbox better than with it!