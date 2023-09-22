One More for High School Drama

I recently read the Independent’s cover story “High School Drama,” which focused on powerhouse female directors. But just like the public schools addressed in the article, Laguna Blanca has a powerhouse of a woman at the helm of its own theater department: Dana Caldwell.

Ms. Caldwell is beginning her 10th year at Laguna and she has done an immense amount for the community within and beyond the school. Teaching drama from 5th to 12th, Ms. Caldwell is the one who makes Spaulding Theater a community. She helps middle schoolers find their love for the stage and high schoolers experience the joy of performing. She sets a high bar while supporting her students with dedication, creativity, and kindness.

It was Ms. Caldwell who brought me back to theater after years away, reigniting my passion. I am now eagerly beginning my last shows as a senior.

Outside Laguna, Ms. Caldwell’s summer theater program draws young thespians from around the community, bringing kids together to further the future of performing arts throughout Santa Barbara. Ms. Caldwell pulls off ambitious and stunning shows like Mamma Mia!, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, and Beauty and the Beast.

Spaulding Theater, Laguna Blanca, and all of Santa Barbara have reaped the benefits of Ms. Caldwell’s dedication, enthusiasm, and contagious smile. I am so glad to have the opportunity to highlight what she has accomplished for the actors who learn from her and the joy she brings to the Laguna community and beyond.