Burritos and Books, All Wrapped Up!

The Santa Barbara Independent’s third annual Burrito Week was a delicious success! We had 21 restaurants serving $8 burritos for the past seven days, and we’ve enjoyed seeing your photos, videos, and reviews on Instagram

using #sbindyburritoweek.

One of our favorites was a Book Club Burrito Blowout from S.B. Book Social. The group meets monthly and has been around for 10 years. And they are 22 members strong — the perfect number to tackle our massive Burrito Week selection! The group got one burrito from each restaurant and split them up to enjoy.

Looks like Book Social can take the title for biggest burrito order, at least until next year!