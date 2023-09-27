Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Detectives Investigating Death in Lompoc

Person Found Dead on Side of Road on 4700 Block of Harris Grade Road on Tuesday Night

Detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a person whose body was found Tuesday night in Lompoc.

Deputies discovered the body on the 4700 block of Harris Grade Road on Tuesday, September 26, at around 6:48 p.m. and secured the area overnight, Sheriff’s spokesperson Raquel Zick said in a statement released late Wednesday afternoon. This Wednesday morning, detectives continued the investigation, which is still in the early stages.

“The identity of the decedent and circumstances of this death are not yet available for release,” Zick said.

The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with information in the case to contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at (805) 681-4150 or to leave an anonymous tip at (805) 681-4171 or sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.