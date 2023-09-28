Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) — Every year, about 3,400 infants in the United States die from Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID), which includes Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), unknown cause, and accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed (ASSB). The good news is that since the 1990s, the SUID rate has decreased but still remains one of the leading causes of death in infants. The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department (PHD) supports continued reduction in the rate of SUIDs by promoting Safe Sleep practices. October is Safe Sleep Awareness Month and is a time to spread the word to parents & caregivers about safe infant sleep.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends following these practices for Safe Sleep: