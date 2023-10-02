Credit-Card ‘Skimmer’ Found at Buellton Gas Station

Adhesive Residue from Skimmers Found on PIN Pads and Card-Swipe Readers at Several Other Filling Stations Around Santa Barbara County

Officials with the Santa Barbara County Ag Commissioner’s Consumer Protection Division are warning residents to watch out for credit-card “skimmers” after finding one at a Buellton gas station and evidence of others at filling stations around the county.

The discovery of the skimmer at the Buellton station led officials to examine nearby PIN pads and swipe readers, where adhesive residue left from other skimmers attached and then removed was found. Consumers are advised to use the “tap to pay” option or go into the location, which are both safer options than paying on the pump’s swipe reader, officials say.

The Buellton station notified the county of the device on September 5. Investigators noted that the majority of the devices are concealed within the swipe reader, from which the stolen information can later be downloaded. They are most often installed on pumps farthest from the attendant or away from surveillance cameras.

To report suspect equipment, contact the County Agricultural Commissioner’s Department of Weights and Measures at (805) 681-5600 or agcommissioner@countyofsb.org.