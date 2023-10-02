Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. Receives Their 32nd Medal

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Buellton, CA September 26, 2023 Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. brought home a medal at the 2023 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition, presented by the Brewers Association®. Medals presented during the Great American Beer Festival competition are globally acknowledged as emblems of brewing excellence and remain among the most sought-after accolades within the brewing community. In the 2023 competition, top-tier brews spanning 99 beer categories across 175 different beer styles (including all subcategories) received prestigious gold, silver, and bronze medals. These coveted awards were unveiled during an intimate ceremony held at the Bellco Theatre in Denver on Saturday, September 23, 2023, as part of the Great American Beer Festival. The ceremony was livestreamed via The Brewing Network, ensuring worldwide access to this celebration of brewing excellence.

Judging took place in 34 sessions over 7 days. 250 judges evaluated 9,300 entries from 2,400 breweries from all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Local Brewery Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. earned a Silver medal for their Hibiscus Lime Shandy, a lager based beer. This was the company’s 32 medal at the competition in their 12 1/2 year history, making it 12 consecutive years with a win. “Winning this year was extra special.” explained Founder Jaime Dietenhofer. This was one the one of the most competitive GABF awards ever. To have your beers judged in a blind tasting without the marketing hype or outside influence it means a lot. We are so grateful to have our beers recognized at this level and are excited about bringing recognition to beer and breweries on the Central Coast.”

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Head Brewer Kevin Ashford exclaimed, “This never gets old, but it get tougher every year, great to see the Central Coast represent. Hopefully more attention is brought to the great breweries right here in our backyard.”

In addition to the GABF medal, the Brewer’s Association awarded Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. with the best booth that was showcased to the 50,000 attendees over a 3 days period. “It is great representing the Central Coast and our brand in front of so many beer lovers on the biggest beer stage in the world” described Cheyenne Deitrich Fig Mtn’s Chief of Staff and Marketing.