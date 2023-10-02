Opening Reception Goleta Library Photography Exhibit October 8

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. Wednesday, September 27, 2023

The award-winning Channel City Camera Club will present fifty photographic images on canvas, paper and metal at the Goleta Library from October 4 through October 28,2023. An opening reception will be held on Sunday, October 8 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Participating members of the Channel City Camera Club include both professional and amateur photographers, many of whom have appeared in prestigious national and international publications and have been featured in solo gallery shows. The images on display at the Goleta Library include landscapes, animal and human portraits, and abstract and fantasy depictions. Many are well-priced for sale.

The Channel City Camera Club has been in existence for eighty-four years and hosts exhibitions, training sessions, and an award-winning newsletter. Its special interest groups include street photography, night photography, birds, and storytelling through images.