Organic Soup Kitchen Prepares for Emergency Power Outages

Santa Barbara, CA, October 3, 2023: Organic Soup Kitchen is installing backup energy sources in case of emergency power outages. The organization will install industrial battery backup systems at both their kitchen and distribution facilities. The systems will ensure that the organization can continue to operate and provide critical nutrition during any type of power failure.

“Our community is experiencing more frequent power outages as a result of natural disasters and severe weather,” says Andrea Slaby, Chief Operating Officer at Organic Soup Kitchen. “When the power goes out, it’s difficult for residents to meet their basic needs. These backup power sources will ensure that we can continue to be a community safety net for nutrition and food security even in an emergency.”

Organic Soup Kitchen is committed to organic food for all. Through education, advocacy and programs, the agency provides nutrition and food security to cancer patients, chronically ill and low income individuals throughout Santa Barbara county. The organization has served more than 1 million bowls of nutrient dense SoupMeals since 2009.

Organic Soup Kitchen is one of only 1% of nonprofits in the US to achieve platinum status on Guidestar.

To support the health, safety and security of the Santa Barbara County community, visit www.organicsoupkitchen.org. For information on sponsoring the energy backup system please reach out to Contact@organicsoupkitchen.org