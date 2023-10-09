Santa Barbara to Host Unite to Light the Night Fundraiser Festival

Unite to Light will be illuminating the streets of downtown Santa Barbara in a two-day festival-style fundraiser on October 20 and 21, all to benefit the nonprofit’s mission of providing accessible and affordable solar lighting to people and places around the world.

Unite to Light 2022 | Credit: Fritz Olenberger

“It’s so easy for us to turn on a light switch, not to realize that there’s almost a billion people living without electricity,” explained Megan Birney Rudert, the CEO and president of the Santa Barbara–based organization. “That’s one in seven humans.”

Featuring nearly 30 art installations and spread over the Glow Gala on Friday and the Bright Bash on Saturday, Unite to Light the Night will showcase how important light is as both a creative medium and an essential daily tool of life.

The Glow Gala intends to educate, entertain, and “leave you spellbound,” Birney Rudert promised. A grab-and-go dinner will be served, allowing guests to meander through the art and allow the space to stay interactive. There will be performance art and a number of surprises, including a to-be-revealed light-themed cocktail.

“We wanted to do things a little bit differently by not offering a sit-down dinner,” Birney Rudert explained. “We want our guests to eat and explore the art at the same time!”

Unite to Light 2022 | Credit: Fritz Olenberger

The second night’s Bright Bash is more community-focused. The first part, starting at 6 p.m., is open to all, as artists will discuss the projects. As soon as the clock strikes 8 p.m., the fundraiser will turn into a dance party, with a deejay and dance floor. The party moves inside at 10 p.m., but the dancing lights will stay on until midnight.

When asked what gave her nonprofit the idea for this interactive, nontraditional fundraiser, Birney Rudert responded simply, saying that she and her team wanted to share their message in a different way. The event producer, Kate Kubiak, came up with the concept of a two-day, festival-themed fundraiser to generate a more inclusive, interactive atmosphere. Birney Rudert revealed that they have been brainstorming since early 2022.

“Attendees can expect over 30 different artists with light-based art, from sculptures to projection. Every piece has something that people can interact with,” Rubert said.

“We wanted people to get involved in a hands-on way,” she continued. “There will also be a hands-on art project for both kids and adults, where we collaborate with different organizations.”

Unite to Light’s fundraiser is meant to support and encourage its mission statement of accessibility to light by focusing the event around it. The art installations and different surprise details all bring attention to a much larger issue: bringing light to those without the privilege of it.

Unite to Light 2022 | Credit: Fritz Olenberger

411

The Unite to Light the Night fundraiser festival will be held at the Community Arts Workshop (631 Garden St.) on Friday, October 20, 6:30-9:30 p.m., and Saturday, October 21, 6 p.m.-midnight. To purchase tickets, which range from $35 to $200, and to learn more about the fundraiser and Unite to Light’s cause, visit unitetolight.org/lightthenight.html.