Santa Barbara’s Corner Tap Unveils New Menu

Upon opening during the darkest days of the pandemic in 2020, Corner Tap Bar & Eatery filled a critical niche for the Mesa, serving as the neighborhood’s only gastropub. Now, after a two-month closure this past spring, the popular Cliff Drive spot is upping its game with a new menu from Chef Nathan Simandle as well as an upgraded decor, drink list, and entertainment plans.

“We had been planning a Corner Tap 2.0 version since late last year to appeal to a broader audience, elevate our space and ambience, and bring a more unique dining experience to the Mesa,” explained owner Chris Chiarappa. Also the owner of Mesa Burger — he opened the original location around the corner with celeb-chef Cat Cora back in 2017, then added one in Goleta — and the four locations of Lighthouse Coffee, Chiarappa is no novice to navigating Santa Barbara’s food & drink scene.

PIZZA WITH LIVE MUSIC: As part of a growing entertainment menu, Corner Tap hosts bands like Soul Majestic. | Credit: Courtesy

I had the pleasure of sitting down with him to experience the new menu last week. Despite his busy schedule — in addition to what he already owns, his name constantly comes up in rumors about other restaurant developments — Chiarappa’s calm, collected, and warm demeanor made me feel instantly welcomed, as if I’d just popped into his home on the Mesa for a beer.

But no home bar could compete with their 25 taps. To maximize my sampling, I ordered a flight of their refreshing rotating beers, including the Enegren Oktoberfest and Maine Brewing Co. Lunch IPA. If beer’s not your thing, Corner Tap’s cocktail program serves such concoctions as the refreshing Prickly Pear Paloma and an ever-expanding selection of wines, like chardonnay by Sandhi, pinot noir by The Paring, and a balanced Grey Wolf rosé from Paso Robles.

Relaxing at one of their fire pits, sipping a cool beverage, perhaps after a day at the beach, one can work up an appetite, and Simandle’s revamped menu is sure to satisfy. With an array of apps, inventive salads, sandwiches, sliders, and even pasta, I wanted to order everything. Although we ordered a fierce number of apps, I made sure to save room for the crown jewel of their food options: Detroit-style pizza.

“Going by the feedback we have received since our reopening, our customers love it as much as we do,” Chiarappa said of the thick-crusted pizza. “The variety of ingredients and flavors is fantastic, and our Notorious P.I.E with hot honey drizzle over burrata, pepperoni, and chilis is a true flavor bomb.”

Notorious P.I.E. | Credit: Courtesy

My favorite of the night was the Butcher’s Daughter, a warm, bubbly masterpiece complete with an artichoke kale base, mozzarella, white cheddar, red onion, cherry tomato, roasted red pepper, olives, goat cheese, parsley, and pistachio pesto drizzle. With all of that savory goodness, you don’t miss the meat for a minute. But fear not, carnivores, there are plenty of exceptional meat options.

“The Nashville Hot Chicken Slider gives that extra hot kick for those that love some spiciness,” Chiarrapa said. “Our chicken wings also have a following and come in four flavors: buffalo, Korean, chipotle BBQ, and Memphis dry.”

Their clever Beets by Dre salad was another standout. The generous mountain of roasted beets, arugula, goat cheese, beluga lentils, crushed pistachio, apricot, and white balsamic vinaigrette laid down a tight base of groovy textures and bright flavors.

For appetizers, the Corner Cauliflower hit the spot. This updated version is made with shishito peppers, olives, a tangy romesco, chimichurri, and the ideal crunchy counterpart of crushed almonds to complement the tender-roasted cauliflower.

Those salivating at these descriptions can give thanks to Simandle, who’s originally from Goleta but has extensive experience in the Detroit-style pizza world. Those pies also starred at a gastropub called Goodland Pour House — a nod to his hometown — that he and his wife, Paige Simandle, opened in Madison, Alabama in 2019.

Smashburger tacos | Credit: Courtesy

“We spent several months searching for the perfect culinary fit, exploring and tasting various styles and types of food, and kept coming back to pizza,” explained Chiarappa.

With Nathan in the kitchen, Paige took over as the restaurant’s manager. If his food feels like a hug, her service follows suit — she was so gregarious and knowledgeable that I actually did give her a hug at the end of our meal. The duo makes for a powerful force in the hospitality realm.

To keep the comforting vibes going strong, follow our lovely server Jodie’s advice and save room for something sweet, like their CT Pizookie, a skillet-baked chocolate chip cookie topped with McConnell’s Ice Cream.

The sensory delights aren’t just limited to food & drink, as there are plans to bring live music to Corner Tap multiple times a month. And the games are always on the big screens, just like at any self-respecting corner bar.

“Corner Tap is a comfortable and casual place for the whole family, a date night, or a fun evening of entertainment with friends,” said Chiarrapa. Corner Tap 2.0 is an upgrade in every sense of the word; there’s truly something for everyone at this reinvented Mesa oasis.

1905 Cliff Dr. Suite F; (805) 690-2739; sbcornertap.com