Sea Glass Festival Donates to Maui Wildfire Relief

Santa Barbara, Calif. (October 6, 2023) – In support of an ocean-loving community recently impacted by disaster, Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival donated $2,000 to Direct Relief for its focus on Maui Wildfire Relief. The donation was made possible by 10 percent of ticket sales and 100 percent of donations from the festival, which took place on September 9 and 10, 2023.

“Direct Relief is making a real difference in the lives of people affected by the Maui wildfires,” said Karen Clark, festival art director and organizer. “We are honored to support their work and help bring relief to those in need.”

The 2023 festival drew hundreds of attendees and 40 artisans, who were hand selected for their handcrafted sea glass jewelry and unique ocean-inspired art. Each year, the festival partners with a nonprofit and supports its mission with awareness-raising and a financial contribution. This year, the festival board was compelled to make a difference in the lives of the Maui residents who suffered deeply in the devastating wildfires that swept through the island in early August.

“Direct Relief is deeply grateful to Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival and the participants who contributed so generously,” said Dean Axelrod, Vice President of Partnerships & Philanthropy at Direct Relief. “This donation will help deliver specifically-requested medicines and medical supplies at no charge for people on Maui who would otherwise not have access, in these enormously difficult circumstances.”

ABOUT Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival

This festival is the only one of its kind in Southern California, and one of just two on the West Coast. Rooted in the community, the festival’s values ring true in the collaboration with local artists, the venue location, a commitment to going green, the dedicated committee of event planners, and through partnerships with non-profit organizations. Whether you’re an artist or a shopper, a collector or an admirer of sea glass, local or just visiting; there’s a little bit of something for everyone.

ABOUT Direct Relief International

Direct Relief is a humanitarian aid organization, active in all 50 states and more than 80 countries, with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies – without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay.