Annual Housing Santa Barbara Day to Provide Free Housing Resources to Residents

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, October 9, 2023 – Santa Barbara County residents are invited to attend Housing Santa Barbara Day 2023 on Saturday, October 14th from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at De La Guerra Plaza. Housing Santa Barbara Day (HSBD) is a free annual event hosted by 2nd Story Associates, the nonprofit affiliate of Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB). The event is dedicated to connecting community members with local affordable housing non-profit agencies and service providers that are able to provide resources and guidance in the search for affordable housing.

Attendees will be able to participate in informative housing workshops covering a range of topics including Tenant & Landlord Resources, Down Payment Home Buying Assistance, Workforce Housing Information, and more. There will also be music, local food vendors, and activities for kids and families.

This year, HSBD will feature more than 30 community agencies and service providers including:

Youth & Family Services YMCA

CommUnify

Good Samaritan Shelter

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics

Partners in Housing Solutions

Department of Behavioral Wellness, County of Santa Barbara

New Beginnings Counseling Center

Santa Barbara Rental Property Association

The Salvation Army

Disability Rights California

PATH

Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Community Housing Corporation

Independent Living Resource Center

People’s Self-Help Housing

St. Vincent’s

Transition House

Rental Housing Mediation Program

Garden Court/Gardens on Hope/Harry’s House

Tri-Counties Regional Center

Santa Barbara County Housing & Community Development

CHANCE Housing

Habitat for Humanity

Central Coast Alliance for a Sustainable Economy

Event sponsors include Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Foundation, Santa Barbara Community Housing Corporation, Montecito Bank & trust, CommUnify, Good Samaritan Shelter, Santa Barbara Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, American Riviera Bank and Noozhawk.

To learn more about this free public event, please go to https://housingsantabarbara.org/.

About 2nd Story Associates

2nd Story Associates is a nonprofit corporation created in 2007 for the purpose of funding and developing affordable housing and related social services for the benefit of low-income families, seniors and disabled members of the Santa Barbara community. For more information, visit www.2nd-story.org

About Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara is a local public agency created for the purpose of providing safe, decent, and quality affordable housing and supportive services to eligible persons with limited incomes, through a variety of federal, state, local and private resources. Since 1969, the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara has developed and/or secured over 4,000 units of affordable rental housing for Santa Barbara through a variety of federal, state, local and private funding sources. For more information, please visit hacsb.org.