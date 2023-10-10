FSA’s First Annual Pickleball Tournament – Play for a Cause

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

anta Barbara, CA, October 9, 2023 —Family Service Agency is thrilled to announce the inaugural FSA Annual Pickleball Tournament, set to take place at the beautiful Montecito Club courts on Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit the agency’s senior programs and youth mental health, two crucial programs serving Santa Barbara County residents.

Tournament Director Natalie Collins-Smith, a Pickleball Pro at the Montecito Club and an expert in organizing successful pickleball events, guaranteeing an engaging and memorable experience for all participants.

The tournament will feature brackets built on skill levels, providing players with competitive matches that suit their abilities. Novice players will have the chance to challenge themselves while experienced players can showcase their skills against equally matched opponents. Registration fees are $125 per player.

Sponsorship opportunities are available, offering valuable exposure and a chance to make a positive impact on the lives of seniors and youth in the community.

In addition to exhilarating matches, participants can look forward to a day filled with delectable refreshments, award ceremonies in each bracket and top-quality SWAG to commemorate the event.

“This event promises a day of spirited competition and camaraderie, all while supporting causes that make a difference in our community,” said Director of Advancement, Jan Campbell. “We hope local business and pickleball enthusiasts will join us in this effort to enhance the well-being of seniors and bolster mental health resources for our youth.”

For more information about the tournament, sponsorship opportunities, or to register, please contact Emma Sonsini at esonsini@fsacares.org, 805-966-1001 x 1267 or visit http://www.fsacares.org/pickleball. For specific information about Pickleball skill level or brackets, please contact Natalie Collins-Smith at natalie@ccsrealty.properties or call 805-610-4085. Space is limited.

Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County (FSA), doing business as Santa Maria Youth & Family Center in the Santa Maria Valley, is a nonprofit social service agency that has served the people of Santa Barbara County since 1899. FSA works to help the community’s most vulnerable children, families, and seniors meet their basic needs while simultaneously addressing secondary mental and behavioral health needs. Through this holistic approach, FSA improves the strength and well-being of our community. All services are provided free or on a sliding fee/donation scale and no one is denied assistance because of an inability to pay. Visit fsacares.org or call (805) 965-1001 for more information.