SBART Press Luncheon: Asher Smith and Katie Peterson Honored as Athletes of the Week

Asher Smith of Carpinteria boys’ water polo and Katie Peterson of Dos Pueblos flag football received SBART Athlete of the week awards at Monday’s press luncheon.

Smith led the Warriors to a 10-5 victory over Santa Barbara with a team-high four goals and added 10 goals in four games at the Buenaventura Tournament.

“He is our senior leader and one of our team captains,” said Carpinteria boys’ water polo coach Karl Fredrickson. “It’s great to have someone with his offensive output on your roster, but his impact for our team extends well beyond his offensive ability. He is a vocal leader for us and the first guy to give direction to his teammates.”

Peterson came down with three interceptions in the Chargers 19-8 victory over Oxnard. Dos Pueblos and Oxnard were both unbeaten in Channel League play going into the game.

Katie Person excels at Center on offense and linebacker on defense for Dos Pueblos

Santa Barbara High Cross Country Reaches New Heights

The Santa Barbara High boys’ cross country team ascended to No. 2 in the weekly CIF-SS Division 2 rankings.

The Dons performed spectacularly overall at the prestigious Clovis Invitational over the weekend finishing 8th as a team in the championship race.

“There were no stats that said we belonged in that heat, but off the heels of Andreas Dybdahl winning the state championship in the 1600 last June, It’s the first time that’s ever happened, and because of him they let us in the meet,” said Santa Barbara High Cross Country coach Rusty Snow. “There are 26 teams. We went from the first mile in 25th place, to the second mile 14th place,to the last mile we ended up in eighth place.

“These are the best teams in the state and the best teams in the country. It’s more competitive than the state meet will be in seven weeks.”

Dybdahl finished in 13th place at the Clovis Invitational with a time of 15:20. His training partner senior Blaise Snow was also at the press luncheon and finished with a time of 16:00. Cainan Birchim finished in 59th place with a time of 15:59.

UCSB Women’s Volleyball

The Gauchos continue to turn heads this season with a record of 16-2 overall and 6-0 in Big West conference play.

UCSB will host two crucial home matches this weekend against rival Cal Poly on Thursday and against a very good Hawaii team on Friday. Both matches begin at 7 p.m.