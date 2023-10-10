Speak Up, Speak Out

Those of us who live in Santa Barbara must face an ugly reality: a rise in antisemitic acts. In the past few weeks alone, two such incidents occurred in my Upper East neighborhood, both involving derogatory language and/or swastikas. The most recent episode targeted a busy corner on State Street.

All of us can speak out against such messages, even if they appear on seemingly nonsensical flyers. If you hear someone —a neighbor, coworker, politician, or someone else — use antisemitic language, with or without negative intent, don’t be afraid to name it. Let’s call out all forms of bigotry and stand together to support respect and justice across our community.