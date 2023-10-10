The House Is Not in Chaos

I naturally disagree with Congressmember Carbajal about chaos in the House. Changing a House Speaker is not chaos. Speaker McCarty agreed to put forward a dozen bills, bring an investigation on shifty Joe and Hunter, and work on closing the borders. McCarthy failed on all counts. And so, out he goes.

But you want to see chaos, go the our southern border. Count the 12,000 illegal immigrants a day passing through our wide open borders. That’s eight million in the last three years. From nations all across the globe, the doors to jails and mental institutions are being flung open, and those people are being directed to the USA. Congressmember Carbajal knows this, he knows there’s a USA government phone app that’s on the free phones given to these migrants. The helpful app tells immigrants how to scam the system for illegal entry, transport in the dead of night on Joe Biden airliners to cities all across the USA.

These migrants, mostly military age men from many countries including China, Uganda, Haiti, El Salvador, and Mexico, are freely entering the USA thanks to the congressman and his pro illegal immigrant votes with Joe Biden to have our nation invaded. Are we to house, feed, and educate to entire world?

Even Democrats are getting testy as NYC Mayor Adams is crying for federal money, saying, “New York will be destroyed by all these immigrants” as soccer fields are now filled with tent cities. Just a year ago Mayor Adams was crowing about his sanctuary city.

But now, when NYC residents see veterans dying on streets and billions spent putting up out of work migrants in nice hotels, they begin to wonder. What America are we living in?

And that’s why I disagree with the congressman. We live in different Americas. My version says Americans and our borders always come first.

Thomas Cole is running for the 24th Congressional District.