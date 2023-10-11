Evil in Our Time

Today, Americans and people throughout the world are living in the most dangerous times, ever. Terrorist jihadists are spreading and attacking the world. And the head of the jihad snake is Iranian leaders.

Most recently, the small, independent nation of Israel was their target. Thousands of Israeli citizens, babies, and people living in Gaza were targeted, beheaded, and killed. This is pure evil in our day.

The question of the day, what should be done?

Simply put: Destroy and eliminate Hamas and eradicate the radical leaders of Iran. Only then will we have a chance to have a free and safe world.

Going forward, America must remember. Peace through strength is the only way to survive. It is time for our president to protect America and help Israel survive. Being passive and weak will lead to our downfall.