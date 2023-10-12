Giving Tuesday 2023 Listing

More Like This

This Giving Tuesday, the Santa Barbara Independent will encourage our readers to participate in Giving Tuesday by highlighting area nonprofits and their great work in our newsletter, in print, and online. Inclusion in our Giving Tuesday campaign is $250. Participating nonprofit organizations will be included in a dedicated newsletter to 26,000+ readers on 11/28, be featured in our print listings in the 11/22 and 11/30 print issues of the Santa Barbara Independent, and will appear online with a link directly to their website. In print we will feature the organization’s name, website, mission statement, and logo. If interested in having your organization included in our Giving Tuesday campaign, please fill out this form and complete your payment below by Thursday, November 16.

