Grants Program Applications Open: Awarding $40,000 to Northern California, San Francisco Bay Area, Monterey-Salinas, and Central Coast Nonprofits & Education Programs

OAKLAND, Calif. – (October 10, 2023) – Applications are open for the 2023 McDonald’s Golden Grants program benefitting education and non-profits in the San Francisco Bay Area, Eureka, Salinas-Monterey, and the Central Coast that better the lives of children ages five through 18 sharing $40,000 throughout the specified area. Applications close November 30.

McDonald’s Owner/Operators across Northern California through the Central Coast areas will be selecting the applications from school programs and non-profit organizations programs that fuel the imagination, education, and growth of students, as recipients of a McDonald’s Golden Grant. In the program’s first year, the program was awarded a total of $25,000, and is now entering its second year with $40,000 to award to deserving organizations.

“Giving back to the community runs as deep as the ketchup in our veins, ” said Suzette Hofman, a local McDonald’s Owner/Operator, “We see the need in our communities and have continued our Golden Grants to help strengthen organizations that enrich the lives of local children.”

This year, 17 Golden Grants will be awarded in the following amounts based on creativity and hands-on application of projects:

One grant awarded in the amount of $10,000

Two grants awarded in the amount of $5,000

Four grants awarded in the amount of $2,500

Ten grants awarded in the amount of $1,000

Qualifying activities include arts programs, education initiatives, mentorship and empowerment programs, after-school programs, community service, sports activities, and technology.

Winners of the Golden Grants will be announced on January 15.

PHOTO 1: 2022 recipientSouth San Francisco High School won $2,500 to support the Ballet Folklórico Alma de México program.

PHOTO 2: From the inaugural 2022 program,Soledad High School won $1,000 for their Ceramics program, enabling students to create ceramic pieces to include pinch pots, coiling vases, calaveras, holiday projects and more.



About McDonald’s USA