“Imaginings” Art Sale to Benefit Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation

The world of art is opening up its heart and pocketbook this November as the Abstract Art Collective announces the Imaginings Art Sale Fundraiser, a month-long celebration of creativity and philanthropy to benefit the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation. Join us for the opening reception on Thursday, November 2nd, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Voice Gallery, located in La Cumbre Plaza at 121 S. Hope Avenue, Santa Barbara, where imagination knows no boundaries.

A Milestone Celebration: Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation (TBCF), a nonprofit organization providing support for families battling childhood cancer along the Central Coast, has reached a major milestone as it enters its 21st year of operation. For the past two decades, TBCF has been a beacon of hope and support for families facing the terrible journey of childhood cancer.

About the Art: Imaginings is not just an art sale, it’s an exploration of the boundless realms of human creativity. This event promises a mesmerizing showcase of artworks being offered by the Abstract Art Collective (AAC), a dynamic group of Santa Barbara artists dedicated to the practice of creating abstract painting and sculpture. Each piece is an invitation to step into the artist’s world of dreams and inspirations. From paintings and sculptures to digital art and photography, Imaginings will offer diverse and curated pieces to captivate art enthusiasts of all tastes.

Juror: Mark Ashton Hunt has been part of the Santa Barbara art and media scene for the past 20 years. He began his career in TV and film and is a member of the Directors Guild of America. Hunt and has been involved in the sale of art and promoting artists for the past 15+ years, while building his personal art collection. His wife, Sheela, is a founding supporter of TBCF and has been a top fundraiser, crowd gatherer and recent board member during her 20 years of partnering with this organization.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to immerse yourself in a world of artistry and philanthropy.

“Imaginings” Event Highlights:

Opening Reception: Thursday, Nov 2, 2023 – 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Voice Gallery

121 S. Hope Avenue

Santa Barbara, CA

Exhibit Dates: Nov 1-30, 2023

Diverse Artworks: Discover a wide range of artistic abstract styles

Renowned Artists: Our event features works by AAC celebrated artists

Live Entertainment: Enjoy live music and wine to complement the artistic ambiance.

Fundraising Goal: 25% of all art sales during this month-long event will be donated to TBCF. These funds will help TBCF continue its vital work, offering financial, emotional, and educational support to those affected by childhood cancer. We believe that together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of these brave children and their families.

About AAC: The Abstract Art Collective is a dynamic group of Santa Barbara artists that supports a broad definition of abstract art, ranging from non-objective to conceptual. Abstract art uses a visual language of shape, form, color, and line to create a composition that may exist with a degree of independence from visual references in the world. www.abstractartcollective.com

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s Vision statement is that “All families experiencing pediatric cancer feel strengthened and supported. “ www.teddybearcancerfoundation.org