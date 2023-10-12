Weekly Volunteer Program Returns to Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 11, 2023

A popular volunteer program has returned to Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden. The City of Santa Barbara’s Parks and Recreation Department is inviting volunteers of all skill levels to assist in caring for the downtown park, often called the “crown jewel” of Santa Barbara’s parks. Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden is known for its botanic collection which includes specimen trees, uncommon blooming plants, low water use landscaping, and a sensory garden.

Onsite staff will help volunteers grow their horticultural knowledge and skills while tackling tasks like pruning, weeding, deadheading, and mulching. The park’s volunteer coordinators have extensive horticultural experience and provide instruction and guidance to volunteers.

“We are excited to bring back this vital volunteer program,” said Simon Herrera, Parks Manager. “Keeping a large horticultural park like this one in shape takes lots of experienced staff onsite as well as help from volunteers. Bringing back this program will give a tremendous boost to one of our most beloved parks.”

The weekly volunteer program runs Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden. Drop-in volunteers are welcome, and no prior experience is necessary. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own hand tools and gloves, but a limited supply will be available onsite.

The Parks and Recreation Department will also host monthly Saturday events for those interested in volunteering who may not be able to attend during the week. The first three Saturday events are scheduled for November 4, December 2, and January 6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Additional Saturday events will be posted on the Parks and Recreation Department website.

More information about this and other volunteer opportunities can be found at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/ParkVolunteer