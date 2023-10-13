Creepy Creatures on the Lawn at Neal Taylor Nature Center

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Creepy Creatures:

Saturday, October 21 st , 11:00am – 1:00pm

Learn about bats, scorpions, spiders, snakes & more! Close-up encounters with living, scorpions, bats, spiders, and snakes along with real skulls and bones! Play games and win prizes! There will be witches, arts & craft activities, spooky-fun music and more to get you in the Halloween spirit!

A terrific event for kids and adults is being offered at Neal Taylor Nature Center

On the lawn at the Nature Center Alice Abela and her collection of spiders, snakes and other reptiles will offer an exciting view into a fascinating world of small beings, and representatives from the Nature Center will teach you all you would like to know about many animals closely associated with Halloween as well as lead fun games including a special Creepy Creatures Scavenger Hunt! SB County Park Naturalists will also be taking part in the event and will have a table on skulls and bones! Educators from the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will highlight a fun assortment of taxidermy that include bats, snakes, toads and more! Representatives from the SB Wildlife Care Network will lead fun fall themed games and tips on how to best decorate for Halloween! Other activities will entertain youngsters and parents alike. Arts and crafts activities will be a hit where making your own mask will be one of the focused activities. There will also be enchanting music, scavenger hunts, witches brew, and exploring the Nature Center, and more!

Reservations are not needed. Donation appreciated! Come Join in the Fun! Mark your calendars and plan to come!

Presenting Partners

Alice Abela, 3 Amigas Arts & Crafts, MC Spooky, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Community Services of Santa Barbara County, Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network

For additional information contact the Nature Center at 805-693-0691 or visit www.clnaturecenter.org