Phase 1 of Monarch Butterfly Habitat Enhancement Plan to be Presented at Oct. 17 Goleta City Council Meeting

GOLETA, CA, October 10, 2023 – The City of Goleta is pleased to present the Monarch Butterfly Habitat Management Phase 1 Implementation Plan at the October 17 Goleta City Council Meeting. This project will enhance habitat for monarch butterflies, wildlife, and native plants; reduce the risk of fire; improve public safety and access; and increase community participation. It is based on 20 years of planning and over six years of butterfly studies, research, analysis, modeling, project design, and community input. This Phase 1 Plan begins to realize the vision and goals of the Ellwood Mesa/Sperling Preserve Open Space Monarch Butterfly Habitat Management Plan adopted by the City in 2019.

If approved by City Council, the Phase 1 Implementation Plan will be submitted to the California Coastal Commission and other agencies for required permits. We hope to begin work in early 2024. Funding for the Implementation Plan is provided by grants from the California State Coastal Conservancy and California Climate Investments, details below.

The agenda will be available on the City’s website at least 72 hours before the meeting. It will include the staff report and how the public can participate.

To learn more about the Implementation Plan, and the City’s stewardship of Ellwood, please visit cityofgoleta.org/ellwood. If you have any questions or comments, please contact the Parks and Open Space Division at ellwoodmesa@cityofgoleta.org.

Funding for the implementation of the Monarch Butterfly Habitat Management Plan is provided by the California State Coastal Conservancy. The Coastal Conservancy is a California state agency, established in 1976, to protect and improve natural lands and waterways, to help people get to and enjoy the outdoors, and to sustain local economies along California’s coast. It acts with others to protect and restore, and increase public access to, California’s coast, ocean, coastal watersheds, and the San Francisco Bay Area. Its vision is of a beautiful, restored, and accessible coast for current and future generations of Californians.

Funding for fire prevention activities in and near Ellwood Mesa (Ellwood Mesa Neighborhoods Hazard Fuel Reduction) is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing GHG emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment– particularly in disadvantaged communities. The Cap-and-Trade program also creates a financial incentive for industries to invest in clean technologies and develop innovative ways to reduce pollution. California Climate Investments projects include affordable housing, renewable energy, public transportation, zero-emission vehicles, environmental restoration, more sustainable agriculture, recycling, and much more. At least 35 percent of these investments are located within and benefiting residents of disadvantaged communities, low-income communities, and low-income households across California. For more information, visit the California Climate Investments website at: www.caclimateinvestments.ca.gov.