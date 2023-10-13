Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Proclaims October as Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has proclaimed October 2023 as “Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.” This declaration aims to encourage our community to open their hearts and homes to shelter dogs in need while raising awareness about the importance of adoption and responsible pet ownership.

Santa Barbara County is home to a multitude of compassionate animal shelters and rescue agencies dedicated to providing loving homes for dogs waiting for their forever families. This initiative encourages our residents to visit these organizations to find their next loyal companion.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services has over 200 diverse dogs in their three shelters and foster care, all waiting for a family to love. Each pet has their own unique personality and stories to share. These furry friends are eager to find their forever homes and provide unconditional love and companionship to their new families.

“We are thrilled October 2023 has been designated as Adopt a Shelter Dog Month in Santa Barbara County. By adopting a shelter dog, you not only gain a loving and loyal friend but also contribute to reducing the population of homeless animals in our community. It’s a win-win for everyone involved,” said Santa Barbara County Animal Services Director Sarah Aguilar.

Adopting a shelter dog offers numerous advantages, both for the adopter and the pet itself. One significant benefit is the affordability of adopting compared to purchasing from breeders. Dogs available for adoption are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated, saving new pet owners the costs associated with these essential procedures.

To help make a difference in the lives of shelter dogs, we urge our community members to consider adopting from one of the following Santa Barbara County shelters:

SBCAS 548 W Foster Rd, Santa Maria 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Mon – Sat SBCAS 5473 Overpass Rd, Santa Barbara 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Mon – Sat SBCAS 1501 W Central Ave, Lompoc 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Fri – Mon

COUNTY EXECUTIVE OFFICE

105 E. Anapamu St., Fourth Floor, Santa Barbara CA 93101 (805) 568-3400 FAX (805) 568-3414

PRESS RELEASE October 10, 2023

SB Humane 5399 Overpass Rd, Santa Barbara 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Thur – Tues SB Humane 1687 W. Stowell Rd, Santa Maria 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Thur – Tues SYV Humane/DAWG 111 Commerce Dr, Buellton 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mon – Sat

By choosing to adopt, you not only provide a loving home for a shelter dog but also support the invaluable work of these organizations dedicated to animal welfare.

Let us come together as a community during this Adopt a Shelter Dog Month and make a positive impact on the lives of shelter dogs waiting for their forever families. Share your adoption stories, photos, and experiences on social media using the hashtag #AdoptAShelterDogSBCo and inspire others to choose adoption.

If you are interested in seeing the adoptable dogs currently looking for loving homes, check out the

Santa Barbara County Animal Services website.