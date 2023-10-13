Storyteller Children’s Center Celebrates 35th Anniversary with 80s Throwback Gala

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (October 6, 2023) – Approximately 275 supporters were at the Hilton Beachside Resort on Friday night celebrate Storyteller’s 35th birthday, 1988-style, with Cate Stoll and Kelly Finefrock helming the bash committee. Not only will the theme be retro-festive, but it also offered a poignant connection to Storyteller’s history and a newly established partnership with Transition House.

Thirty-five years ago, Storyteller began as a roped-off section in the Transition House parking lot where children engaged in art projects, games, and jump rope. Today, the organization sets the standard for trauma-informed early childhood education with three campuses in Santa Barbara, including classrooms added – this year – at Transition House, where it all began. This year’s move nearly doubles enrollment to include 100 children from infancy to five years of age.

Emcee Andrew Firestone with break dancers | Credit: Courtesy

“This event is fabulously nostalgic, fun and festive, yet, it is also the engine that fuels the essential programs offered by Storyteller,” encouraged emcee Andrew Firestone. “So, let’s keep their work in our hearts as we truffle shuffle, sweat in our sockless loafers, and toss our crimped hair!”

The “totally radical” gala was a homage to 1988 and included cardboard breakdancing, bright neon decor elements, Max Headroom video announcements and live 80s-era cover tunes by The Replicas.

Jon Clark, of the James S. Bower Foundation, provided a moving acknowledgement to longtime Storyteller supporter, Tiffany Foster, who has served as Board President, spearheaded countless galas, and today chairs the Advisory Board.

Storyteller Executive Director, Dr. Gabriella Garcia, underscored the critical role Storyteller provides beyond the students served. “Storyteller isn’t just a program for children facing adversity in our community but the entire family unit. We are a true social change organization – and the backing we receive tonight is part of creating that change,” she said. “Storyteller supports our children, our families and our workforce.”

A paddle raise and live auction, which included getaways to lux accomodations in Vail and Rincon Beach – and an original art piece by Pedro de la Cruz – helped to raise $327,000.

Beyond their year-round educational programs, Storyteller Children’s Center provides behavioral health support, informed trauma therapy, two nutritious meals and one snack per day, medical screenings, and family support services. The primary objectives for Storyteller are to foster social and emotional resiliency and kindergarten readiness, the most critical markers in the scholastic success of a child.

About Storyteller Children’s Center

Founded in 1988, members of the Santa Barbara community came together to form Storyteller Children’s Center. This organization was founded to ensure all families, no matter their economic status or life circumstances, have access to the resources they need to build a healthy and happy future for their children. Storyteller is a full-time, therapeutic early childhood education program that supports nearly 100 families each year out of two Santa Barbara campuses ensuring students are kindergarten-ready, one of the most critical markers in the scholastic success of a child. For more information, go to: https://storytellercenter.org/