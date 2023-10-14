Goleta Library Awarded $4.2 Million for Upgrades

The Goleta Valley Library received $4.2 million from the California State Library for infrastructure improvements, the city announced on Friday. Built in 1972, Goleta’s library will use the funds to upgrade the bathrooms and pathways to Americans with Disabilities Act standards, modernize the HVAC and fire alarm systems, install LED lighting, replace doors and windows, and repair and paint the exterior portions of the building on Fairview Avenue.

While the state’s Building Forward Library Facilities Improvement Program funds will contribute the lion’s share, the city will match another $1 million toward the renovation costs. Altogether, the state granted $172 million to 34 libraries in this second round of infrastructure upgrades.

The Goleta library serves 260,000 patrons a year, circulating 600,000 items and allowing downloads of as many as 130,000 e-materials annually. City Manager Robert Nisbet said the grant would ensure that “this well-loved community hub … is structurally sound, safe, and accessible to everyone who comes through its doors for years to come.”