Why Support the Occupiers?

It is remarkable to watch the corporate media accept Israel playing the victim in its latest orchestrated cycle of violence. Was Hamas’s attack really a surprise or an intelligence failure? The same questions arose after 9/11 and are not yet adequately addressed.

How do Palestinians living in Gaza petition the Israeli government about the intolerable suffering they must endure under decades-long occupation and control in violation of international law and numerous UN resolutions. It is an illegal occupation that denies employment, education, and health care among the necessities of a dignified life.

Is the global community going to stand by and watch the demolition of another Warsaw Ghetto — where over two million Palestinians reside? Why provide more advanced weaponry and support for the Occupier — blessed be the Peacemakers.