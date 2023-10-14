Letters

Why Support the Occupiers?

By Guy McCullough, Lompoc
Sat Oct 14, 2023 | 2:26pm

It is remarkable to watch the corporate media accept Israel playing the victim in its latest orchestrated cycle of violence. Was Hamas’s attack really a surprise or an intelligence failure? The same questions arose after 9/11 and are not yet adequately addressed.

How do Palestinians living in Gaza petition the Israeli government about the intolerable suffering they must endure under decades-long occupation and control in violation of international law and numerous UN resolutions. It is an illegal occupation that denies employment, education, and health care among the necessities of a dignified life.

Is the global community going to stand by and watch the demolition of another Warsaw Ghetto — where over two million Palestinians reside? Why provide more advanced weaponry and support for the Occupier — blessed be the Peacemakers.

Sun Oct 15, 2023 | 00:15am
https://www.independent.com/2023/10/14/why-support-the-occupiers/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.