Santa Barbara Football Legend Alex Mack’s Jersey #65 Retired in Special Ceremony

For countless young men all over the country, the dream to make it to the NFL is a driving force in their lives — and almost all of them ultimately fall short of that goal. To strive for fame, fortune, and gridiron glory is as American a concept as apple pie, but so often in that pursuit, the beauty of the journey is lost.

At San Marcos High School, Alex Mack was as decorated an athlete as anyone who ever walked those halls. The proud member of the class of 2004 was a three-time all–Channel League selection in football, 2003 San Marcos football MVP, 2003 Channel League defensive co-MVP, three-time all–Santa Barbara County honors, and two-time all–CIF Southern Section.

Credit: Victor Bryant

Mack was also a CIF Southern Section champion in wrestling and finished second in the state on the mat. But he never harbored delusions of grandeur. The NFL was not his endgame.

“High school football, I played because it was fun and I loved being with teammates. In terms of college, I thought I could earn a good education, and so I was super happy to make it to college and do that,” Mack said. “I tried my hardest, and I never thought when I entered college that I would make it to the NFL.”

In his college years at Cal, Mack flourished academically as much as he did on the football field. His exploits in the classroom culminated in receiving the Draddy Trophy (now known as the Campbell Trophy), which recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the country for combined academic success, football performance, and community leadership.

Mack received the Morris Trophy as the top offensive lineman in the Pac-10 in 2007 and 2008. From there, he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the first round (21st overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft.

“To make the NFL, I was like, ‘Will I make it or will I be a bust?’ When I got to my first Pro Bowl, I was really proud. It was like, ‘Okay, I can play in this game; I can last; I just have to stay healthy,’” Mack said. “I was lucky to do that and have a nice long career.”

That first Pro Bowl was a sign of things to come, as Mack would make the Pro Bowl a total of seven times in his 13-year career before retiring from the San Francisco 49ers in June 2022.

Alex Mack (51) | Credit: Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons

Mack’s journey came full circle this past Friday, when San Marcos High retired his number 65 jersey at halftime of the rivalry game against Dos Pueblos. He was joined on the field by some of his former teammates and coaches.

“I have to thank all of my friends, teammates, and coaches the most. They made playing sports in Santa Barbara and at San Marcos so special,” said Mack at his jersey retirement ceremony. “I learned so much by playing sports here at San Marcos, and I am forever grateful for the lessons they taught me.”

Credit: Victor Bryant

Underlying Mack’s immense success were hard work and dedication every step of the way. It was an unrelenting dedication to the process and not necessarily to the end result.

“If you just try your hardest at whatever you put your mind to, you are going to have success. Just working hard is going to pay off dividends in some form or another,” Mack said. “I wouldn’t say that you should try and go to the NFL, but you should absolutely do the best you can and use that to maybe get to college.”

Mack’s commitment to excellence and willingness to give back have not been lost on those in his sphere of influence. He was a superstar in the NFL with Hall of Fame credentials, but he never forgot the people that made his success possible.

“In honor of your dedication and commitment to San Marcos, which has brought significant prestige to our school and community, we proudly retire jersey number 65,” said San Marcos High Principal Dare Holdren. “Your legacy on the field and mat will forever be etched in the annals of San Marcos history. As we retire this number, we celebrate not just your incredible career but also the enduring impact you have had on our school through your willingness to give your time to others and your forever humble attitude. With the utmost gratitude and respect, we retire your jersey number, symbolizing the end of one incredible era and beginning of your immortal presence in San Marcos lore.”