Conference to Connect Santa Barbara Unified Families With Community Resources

Santa Barbara Unified School District is inviting families to attend a community resource fair on Saturday, October 21st. The initiative’s aim is to strengthen the bond between families and the essential resources and opportunities available in our community.

The Family & Community Empowerment conference will take place at La Cumbre Junior High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

With the ultimate goal of enhancing the well-being and educational outcome of every child, and being actively engaged in their education and personal development; Santa Barbara Unified wants to ensure that every child and their family has access to a comprehensive range of support services, both within the school district and the broader community.

The event is being hosted by the District in partnership with the city of Santa Barbara.

The District will be hosting several workshops. Some of the key elements in this event are information on career pathways, A-G graduation requirement, emergent multilingual learners, family rights and responsibilities, mental health, and more.

Among the community resources being presented will include the Mental Wellness Center, SBCC, The Healing Space, Wilderness Youth Project, First 5 California, and more.

The school district is excited to embark on this journey toward a more connected and engaged community. Community members wishing to RSVP for the conference can do so at this form.